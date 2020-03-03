Why edit? To make a long story short…

The third and final writing workshop offered by the BYU-Idaho Communication Department is taking place on March 5, at 11:30 a.m. in the Jacob Spori Building, room 35.

Stephen Henderson, a communication professor, is leading the workshop named, “Editing Your Work.” Like previous classes, snacks will be provided to those in attendance.

Henderson is a full-time faculty member in the communication department and teaches Advanced Media Writing and Writing for Communication Career.

He graduated with a B.A. in communication with an emphasis in Journalism and Public Relations from BYU-Idaho, and earned a Master’s degree in journalism at the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University.

Henderson has worked in positions such as staff writer and editor for Melaleuca from Jan. 2012 to June 2013 and managing editor at Teton Valley News from Aug. 2015 to April 2016 along with some freelance work.

Previous writing workshop topics included the importance of action verbs and how to write a delayed lead.