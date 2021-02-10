Why every student should visit the Presentation Practice Center

The Presentation Practice Center’s purpose is to help students with anything and everything when it comes to public speaking.

Junior Germain, a junior studying communication, has been working at the PPC since Spring Semester 2019.

“The PPC isn’t just for communication majors,” Germain said. “Everyone is going to need public speaking.”

Public speaking is a necessary skill for life according to Germain.

“Without communication skills, the ability to progress in the working world and in life, itself, would be nearly impossible,” says Pan Communications.

You can visit the center not just for a speech assignment, but also to prepare for an interview or even a church talk.

“Right after appointment one, you’ll immediately start feeling more confident in yourself because you’ve accomplished a hard thing,” Germain said. “Public speaking is a hard thing.”



Despite public speaking being a daunting task for most, PPC tutors are determined to instill their students with faith in themselves.

“The purpose of the Presentation Practice Center is essentially to help students increase in their confidence and become the best speakers they can,” said Katelyn Reedy, a senior majoring in communication and student director of the PPC.

The PPC specializes in aiding students in many things, including brainstorming, outlining, timing, pace, emotion, filler words, body language, eye contact, Zoom technology tips and more.

“Students can come in with any level of experience they have, and it’s a safe place for them to get feedback, bounce ideas off of other people, and even just learn how to communicate better,” Reedy said.

Reedy emphasized the friendly and comfortable culture and environment of the PPC, stating that it‘s a judgment–free zone.

“The best thing in the world is when someone comes lacking confidence, but then leave feeling confident and proud of themselves,” Germain said.

Students can schedule an appointment with the Presentation Practice Center either by visiting the center in the David O. McKay Library, room 164, and setting an appointment up with the receptionist or by scheduling online through I-Plan.

Simply log into I-Plan, click tutoring, select a class, then click on the “Presentation Practice Center” button. From there, click on any time slot available.

“You have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Germain said.