OPINION: Why I got married at 18

The number has gone down since then; BYU-I has the highest percentage of married students out of any other college in the US. By being part of the 7%, I have a unique perspective.

While I will always defend my decision to get married so young, like all other relationships, it comes with challenges.

Being an 18-year-old bride in Rexburg didn’t feel weird because everybody knows about the culture of “BYU-I Do” and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ values of eternal families and temple marriages.

When I went home to Southern California for Christmas, being an 18-year-old bride felt weird. Suddenly, people were questioning everything I did and challenging the validity of my relationship. It made sense to me though, I know it’s crazy as heck. In a generation of people fighting to be noticed, I accidentally made myself stand out just by doing the “traditional” thing and getting married.

People told me it would hold me back, that I was throwing my career and life away, that committing to being with someone forever before I was 25 was crazy since my brain isn’t fully developed yet. And I think for some people that is true. I do not recommend marrying their high school sweetheart to everyone.

When you’re dating as a teenager, you are learning how to act in a relationship and what it all means. First dates are fun; first kisses are even more exciting. But I am not sad to be missing the next five to 10 years of parties and breakups because I have a household to run and bills to pay. I get to do those things with my husband, who is my partner and best friend. I am not being held back by marriage.

I did not go into marriage saying, “If we have any trials, then I think we will be okay.” I said, “When we have hard times, he is the one I want by my side to get through it all.” It is not lost on me that 50% of marriages end in divorce.