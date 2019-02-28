Why is the Honor Code important?

Sharing is caring!











BYU-Idaho’s Honor Code has been around for many years. Some choose to follow the rules, some choose to break them. The Honor Code still stands.

According to the 13th Article of Faith, “We believe in being honest, true, chaste, benevolent, virtuous, and in doing good to all men… If there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy, we seek after these things.”

There are many blessings associated with BYU-Idaho campus: great teachers, beautiful campus, students with similar beliefs and more.

The Honor Code, when followed, helps bring these blessings.

The commitment made to keep the Honor Code applies to all things, big and small, in lives and on campus.

According to Doctrine and Covenants 130: 20-21, “There is a law, irrevocably decreed in heaven before the foundations of his world, upon which all blessings are predicted—And when we obtain any blessing from God, it is by obedience to that law upon which all blessings are predicted.”

Some of the commonly broken Honor Code rules are smaller things, such as curfew, language, dress and grooming and several others. When students choose to be disobedient to the small things, they tend to be disobedient to the big things.

“We are not trying to control people,” said Tyler Barton, a student honor administrator in the Honor Office. “We are trying to bless their lives by having a standard.”

Two types of students attend BYU-I: Those who see the Honor Code as a restriction and those who see it as protection; the students viewing the code as restrictive are more likely to find ways around it.

“If you gain a testimony that the Honor Code is (for) protection, you won’t have any problems,” Barton said.

The Honor Code is not meant to restrict students. It is meant to help keep the students and the school safe. The code follows The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its commandments.

“I think any time a code is broken it’s an issue,” Barton said. “Students voluntarily agreed to follow these standards when coming to BYU-Idaho.”

Students can choose to read and follow the Honor Code. The Honor Code contract is similar to any other agreement and should be read.

When students choose to break the code, they are disrespecting what they agreed to do. If a student refuses to follow the code, roommates and teachers are responsible to speak up.

“Don’t call out the big guns first,“ Barton said. “Try to work this out amongst yourselves. You can learn from each other. It can strengthen your relationship as roommates.”

Students may fear what their roommates will do in these situations, but it is important for students to first talk with their roommate. Then, if he or she continues to break the code, go to the apartment manager, an ecclesiastical leader and then the Honor Office.

According to Matthew 18:15, “Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother.”

If a student commits a serious violation, such as breaking the Word of Wisdom or Law of Chastity, roommates are advised to report the behavior to an authority figure or to the Student Honor Office.

The Honor Office is there to help when students do not take the Honor Code seriously.

“We like to educate in the Honor’s Office,” Barton said. “When students come in, we don’t just say they are out of here. We have opportunities to teach and to educate rather than have students suspended. Ultimately we want to help them change their behavior.”

Students can read the Honor Code at the BYU-I website.