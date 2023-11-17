Wednesday night, the Wildcats beat the Titans 3-0 in the Competitive Women’s Volleyball Championship game to become the new champions. The game took place in the Hart Gym at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Titans started off the first set solid, Halle Kunz led them with a few spikes to a 7-0 run.

Wildcats clawed back to bring the score to a tie, 9-9.

The teams battled back and forth from then, not letting their opponent get up by more than one or two points. Until the score was 22-20, the Titans held the lead. The Wildcats called a timeout and went on a 5-0 run to win the first set, 25-22.

After the first set, recreation services held a serving competition for anyone in attendance. If a person hit a circle target with the ball, they would earn free pizza.

The Wildcats started the second set serving and the teams kept it close, with the Wildcats leading 6-5. The Titans hit a dry spell and the Wildcats caught a groove. The Titans called a timeout after the Wildcats increased their lead to 12-6.

After the timeout, the Titans scored 4 points and got the score to 12-10.

Just when the Titans got the score close, the Wildcats popped off and brought the score up 20-14.

The Titans didn’t give up and when they brought the score to 21-19 with the Wildcats in the lead, a timeout was called.

After this second timeout, the Wildcats scored 3-1 and the score was 24-20.

The Titans scored three more before the Wildcats took the second set, 25-23.

In the second set the Wildcats continued with their momentum and gained lead, 17-7.

But the Titans held on to hope and came back to bring the game to 22-21.

The Wildcats closed the third set with some hard-fought points and won the set 25-23, winning the game 3 sets to 0.

The Wildcats take home the trophy and win new shirts as the 2023 Competitive Women’s Volleyball Champions.