Yellowstone wildfires update

Fires emerged in Yellowstone National Park during late summer and some remain active now, after months of fighting. One of these fires, caused by a lightning strike, is the Lone Star Fire. As of Sept. 24, the size of the fire was 4,118 acres and was active in a forest of spruce, fire and lodgepole pine.

Because of the wildfires at Yellowstone, restrictions have been put into place for campfires. They are only allowed within established fire rings in Yellowstone campgrounds and in some backcountry campsites.

BYU-Idaho students planning to visit Yellowstone during this time should be aware of these restrictions.

“If a fire is active in the park, it may result in closures of hiking trails and campsites,” said Linda Veress, a public information specialist for Yellowstone. “Those wanting to recreate may face smoky conditions and road closures. The Lone Star Fire is a good example of the effects an active wildfire may have on visitors.”

Although the Lone Star Fire is still active, Veress predicts that the fire will be out soon.

“The Lone Star Fire is the only fire that is currently active in the park,” Veress said. “It will most likely be out soon due to the recent precipitation and cold weather in the forecast.”

Although many of these fires are started by natural causes, there are also many fires started by people.

“Of the 118 fires we’ve had in East Idaho this year, 99 of them have been human-caused,” said Kelsey Griffee, the fire information officer for Eastern Idaho. “The way people can prevent (fires) is mainly when they are traveling to make sure they’ve tied up their travel trailer chains and boat chains, make sure that their tires are properly inflated so they don’t get a flat and greasing those wheel bearings because In Idaho, our number one human cause of fires is from those roadside starts.”

More information about current wildfires in the area can be found at www.idahofireinfo.com, Idaho Fire Info on Facebook and @BLMIdahoFire on Twitter.