Rachel Elise Emerick is the owner of Elise Handmade, a small business offering bookish creations like clay earrings, clay bookmarks and painted books.

It all started her senior year in high school when she took a ceramics class and learned to work with clay. From there, she became inspired to create.

“Those ​were ​my ​favorite ​classes, and ​that’s ​what ​got ​me ​through ​high ​school,” Emerick said. “I served ​a ​mission, ​then ​I ​came ​home and ​I ​just ​didn’t ​know ​what ​to ​do. Then ​one ​day ​I ​was ​like, ‘​I ​just ​want ​to ​create ​again’ ​because ​I ​love ​painting, just ​being ​creative. ​I ​saw ​someone ​making ​earrings ​out ​of ​clay, ​and ​I ​was ​like, ‘​oh, ​I’ll ​take ​a ​look ​at ​it’ and ​just ​started ​playing ​with ​it.”

She began by making clay earrings, a trend that was taking TikTok by storm at the time. From there, she began to hone her talents and focused on a comprehensive theme for her business: all things book-ish.

Emerick expanded from book-themed clay earrings to flexible clay bookmarks and stickers, all inspired by her favorite series like “Harry Potter,” “Percy Jackson & the Olympians,” “Lord of the Rings” and more. Recently, she also started to make and sell sewn book covers to protect books from wear and tear as they are taken on the go.

Looking back, Emerick sees “Harry Potter” as being one of the most influential book series of her childhood. She reminisces on going to the movie premieres for the “Harry Potter” films in high school and even dressing up as Luna Lovegood for the final film premiere of the films.

“I definitely (relate most to) Luna Lovegood, which is so funny because she’s just quirky and I love her,” Emerick said. “She’s so much fun and she’s herself, not gonna conform to anyone… she’s just happy with who she is.”

Emerick originally came to Rexburg when she started college at BYU-Idaho, but after some trial and error, she realized school wasn’t for her. She got a job working at Walmart in the meantime, which made her realize how much she loved being her own boss. This led her to create Elise Handmade and try her hand at running her own business rather than finishing her degree.

“School ​can ​be ​for ​some ​people, ​and ​they ​do ​really ​well ​with ​it…​I ​think ​my ​brain ​just ​doesn’t ​commute ​well ​with ​the ​way ​that ​our ​school ​system ​is ​set ​up,” Emerick said. “I’m ​not ​making ​a ​ton ​of ​money, ​but ​I’m ​making ​enough ​to ​keep ​us ​afloat. It’s ​slowly ​growing, ​and ​it’s ​made ​me ​realize ​that ​I ​can ​do ​it, ​and ​I ​don’t ​need ​a ​degree ​to ​do ​it. ​​I just need passion ​and ​determination… and sleep.”

After fine-tuning her business and improving her clay creations, Emerick expanded into painting covers of copies of the Book of Mormon, as well as learning a 17th-century art form called fore-edging.

Fore-edging is the practice of painting the exposed page edges of a closed book with water colors as decoration. The process involves pressing the book closed to keep the pages tight together and can be tedious as the artist has to reapply the water colors multiple times since the paper tends to soak up and diminish the colors.

Emerick first learned about fore-edge painting on TikTok from a UK-based artist named Maisie Matilda.

​“She realized ​that fore-edge ​painting ​was ​on ​the ​endangered ​list ​of ​art ​forms,” Emerick said. “So ​she ​started ​just ​learning ​how ​to ​do ​it and ​it ​got ​(more popular). ​I ​kind ​of ​learned ​from ​her, ​and ​it’s ​just ​really ​cool.”

Fore-edged books are among the more expensive items offered by Elise Handmade due to the price of the books and the time it takes to complete the artwork. She is continually creating new products and designs for her shop, hoping to share her passion for books with others.

Because Elise Handmade is run from Emerick’s home, she frequently has a booth at the Rexburg Farmer’s Market to sell products and uses social media to share her creations. Like many things she has learned for her business, Emerick learned how to manage her social media accounts from creators on Instagram and TikTok.

“I want to grow online, and social media has been a difficult thing, but I have slowly been learning how to use it,” Emerick said. “I’m not only the creative behind the business, but I’m also the manager, I’m the content creator. But I’m excited. I hope that I can grow a following.”

She recently launched her new website where customers can purchase her creations online.

Being a business owner means Emerick wears many hats and has to show up for herself, and her business, every day to see results and growth.

When she was in college, she could see her tendency to procrastinate as she turned in assignments late and struggled to maintain her grades. But since opening Elise Handmade, she has learned to manage her time and found the motivation and discipline needed to grow her business.

When she had just begun building Elise Handmade, Emerick noticed that when she tried to create products she thought other people would love, they didn’t sell as well.

After much trial and error, she found that the items that sold best were the ones she put the most love into. For those with a similar struggle, she advises loving what you do and letting your effort and passion breed the results.

“Just ​do ​it,” Emerick said. “Finding ​what ​you ​want ​to ​do ​is ​so ​hard … ​I’m ​not ​perfect, ​but ​I ​love ​what ​I ​do ​now. Because ​of ​that, ​I ​feel ​like ​I’ve ​sold ​better. Learning ​what ​you ​want ​to ​do ​is ​a ​difficult ​thing, ​but ​start ​with ​what ​you ​love and ​work ​from ​there.”

​More information can be found on the official Elise Handmade Instagram here and on the website here.