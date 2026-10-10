Wildwood Fantasy Faire to debut in Rigby

Krupp Scout Hollow will serve as the venue for the Wildwood Fantasy Faire Oct. 16-18. Image credit: Brianne Maloy

The first-ever Wildwood Fantasy Faire aims to embrace fantasy elements at Krupp Scout Hollow from Oct. 16-18.

Tickets cost $7 for ages 8 and up, $5 for ages 2 to 7, and 2 and under get in free. Patrons can purchase tickets at the gate with cash or card, although patrons should be aware that most other transactions throughout the faire will rely on cash or Venmo.

Nichole Price, one of the primary event organizers and owner of Nichole Rosalie Events, said that the event is meant for anybody and everybody “that just want to experience a little bit of more whimsy in their life.”

According to Heather Rose, the other primary event organizer and owner of The Salty Maiden Book Wagon, the faire is designed to appeal to a wide variety of people, from “self-proclaimed nerds” to students and families.

“It’s going to be family friendly,” said Rose. “We are making sure that it is family friendly, but also college student friendly. [I]t's not just for kids.”

Price says that the Wildwood Fantasy Faire expects more than 37 vendors to attend. Booths include weaponsmiths, costumes, face painting, trinket trading, arts and crafts, storytelling and mystics. Food booths are to include soups, lemonades, non-alcoholic mead and the Bluebird Cafe. Attendees will also be able to participate in additional activities such as a quest, a sword fight and a daily costume contest with prizes.

This gravel road leads into Krupp Scout Hollow, where the Wildwood Fantasy Faire will take place. Image Credit: Brianne Maloy

Rose also said the Wildwood Fantasy Faire will be leaning more into the fantasy aspect and isn’t meant to compete with, but rather complement the Renaissance faires in the area.

“We are calling it a fantasy faire, not a ren faire, because we don’t want to take away anything from the ren faire that went on and has been going on for almost 10 years now,” Rose said.

She adds that the event is an opportunity for people to enjoy the cooler weather, comfortably wear layered costumes and “have a similar kind of a magical experience in the fall.”

Those with questions or interested in becoming a vendor for the event can contact Wildwood Fantasy Faire’s Instagram.