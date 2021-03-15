Will you be lucky enough for free rent?

Many housing complexes do what they can to find new tenants, particularly between semesters. Unique deals and opportunities are found anywhere. For the Cedar’s, providing others with the chance for free rent may be on the table.

The Cedar’s houses both men and women in two separate buildings. It is typically filled each semester, but for this spring semester, the men’s building had to make some surprising changes.

There are two games offered to any single male student at BYU-Idaho; one that if won may give free rent for this next spring semester, and the other will reward smaller prizes like candy bars.

The first activity is called “Guess the Doubloons!” Students are invited to guess how many gold coins are in the cauldron. The closest wins free rent for the spring semester; second and third place receive $150 and $100 cash.

Finding shamrocks throughout the men’s building at the Cedar’s is another game. If a shamrock is found, it can be taken to the office for a candy bar or other small prizes.

The Cedar’s isn’t the only apartment complex to have fun activities for its residents. Other complexes provide single students some different options to have fun.

Mary McCool, community manager at Aspen Village, shared some things they offer.

“Except for recently, we have monthly activities for our residents,” McCool said. “We’ve done a free rent raffle, TV’s and gift cards.”

Some students don’t look at what apartment complexes offer before living there. Trevor Jones, a junior studying civil engineering, is one of those students.

“Events don’t affect if I live there or not,” Jones said.

Finding housing can be difficult depending on an individual’s criteria; whether that be pricing, location, amenities or other things.