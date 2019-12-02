Will you marry me?

Have you ever been proposed to on the first date? For Tatum Ward, a sophomore studying psychology, this became her reality.

One Saturday afternoon, Ward joined her friend at a stake dance wIth the intentions of meeting new people. There, Ward was approached by an unsuspecting individual.

“This guy just walked up to me. From there, we just talked and vibed and got to know each other. It was really fun,” said Ward.

Everything seemed to be going well for her. After talking and getting to know each other, they exchanged numbers and planned to meet up in the future. That day came sooner than expected.

“Later that night, he asked me out to dinner,” Ward said.

Though the date came quicker than she anticipated, she optimistically accepted the invitation to go out with him.

“I was super excited to go out with him. But, instead of just going out to get dinner, he brought me to his house to meet his family,” Ward said. “I was super uncomfortable.”

Confused, she tried to enjoy her dinner. However, for her, the night only continued to get weirder.

“He kept looking at me from across the table. He then proceeded to tell me that he had a strong feeling that I was going to be his future wife and was convinced that I felt the same way about him too,” Ward said.

After this shocking news, he proceeded to get down on one knee and proposed.

Shocked and caught off guard, she declined his proposal and walked three miles home.

“I told him I didn’t feel the same way and he was convinced otherwise,” Ward said. “After I left, he wouldn’t stop blowing up my phone. I ended up having to block him.”