Win hundreds of dollars at The Big Idea Competition

The Big Idea Competition takes place on Oct. 30 at the Rexburg City Hall and offers entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business ideas and win up to $500.

The city of Rexburg and Madison Economic Partners are sponsoring the event.

According to rexburg.org, contenders will present their business ideas to other entrepreneurs and a panel of judges. The competition will offer a first, second and third place prize with an audience choice prize as well.

Daniel Torres, assistant economic developer for the city of Rexburg, has worked for the city for eight years.

“I think entrepreneurship can come from anywhere,” Torres said.

Torres has been working with BYU-Idaho’s Research and Business Development Center to create resources to grow student’s ideas.

One of these resources is the business incubator, in which the winners of The Big Idea Competition will be guaranteed a spot.

According to madisoneconomicpartners.org, the business incubator is a shared workspace provided through an agreement with Rexburg City Hall, which has all the resources a growing business needs.

Five people are already registered for the event and Torres is looking for at least 10 people.

The deadline was on Oct. 19, but the community can still be on the lookout for the upcoming competition at the end of the month.

“We aren’t looking for a whole blown out plan at this point,” Torres said. “It’s really just having an idea and understanding how you could make it work.”

For more information on The Big Idea Competition, including the judges scoring rubric, visit madisoneconomicpartners.org/big-idea.