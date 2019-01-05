Winter 2019 regular campus activites

1. Dances: Every semester, students have the opportunity to enjoy social dancing on campus. Such dances include swing, country, Latin and ballroom. Each dance gives the students to learn some steps before the actual dance begins. The instruction starts at 8 p.m. and the dance is from 9 to 11 p.m.

2. Open Mic Night: Every Tuesday night at The Crossroads, students can come and with their peers perform on the stage cover songs or originals and are also encouraged to sign up and perform themselves.

3. Stadium Singing: Just what it sounds like, every Sunday, underneath the stadium located by the John W. Hart Building, students gather and sing hymns. Currently Spanish Stadium singing is held from 8:45 to 9:15 and English is held from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

4. Cultural Night: Students can audition and participate for Cultural Night that happens at the end of each semester. It allows students to showcase talent from their native countries or any country. Countries showcased include Colombia, Samoa, South Korea, Laos, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, and many more.

5. The Humor Code: Our very own sketch comedy group performs a show each semester to help students laugh their stress away. The BYU-I version of Studio C or Saturday Night Live, a platform for comedic talent.

6. Fitness Classes: The school offers fitness classes throughout the semester that students can benefit form at no cost. Classes include Zumba, Yoga, Cross training, Cycling, High Fit and Latin Jam.

7. D&D: Short for Dungeons and Dragons for those that didn’t know. Students interested are welcome to participate in the table-top fantasy, role-playing game that happens on campus once a week. Students are invited to come and bring some friends to explore the world of story-telling, quests, battles and more.

Students can find out more about activities going on campus along with times, dates and locations by visiting byui.edu.