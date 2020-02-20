Winter 2020 IBC companies

Ranging from sweet treats to handmade jewelry, BYU-Idaho’s Integrated Business Course gives students the opportunity to become an entrepreneur.

The IBC is a class offered on campus that gives students a chance to gain an education through experiential learning by running their own businesses. There are a total of nine IBC companies around campus in various locations.

Pop Shop Soda Stand





In the David O. Mckay Library quad, the Pop Shop Soda Stand draws students near with their unique take on beverages.

“We have created it to add flavor on campus and to create an experience that allows students to have an extra boost in their day when they are bored or just need to study,” said Miriam Friebe, a senior studying business management – marketing, Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Burro





Another company that helps students add flavors to their mornings is the Burro that sells breakfast burritos as well as gourmet churros. They are located in the Joseph Fielding Smith building Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our slogan is ‘Building a Rapidly Rad Obsession,'” said Akayla Garner, a senior studying business management and a Burro employee.

Switchback





Located in the Hyrum Manwaring Center near the help desk, Switchback is an apparel company that sells outdoor lifestyle clothing.

“Our mission is to create clothing that lets you express your love for the outdoors through quality clothing and creative design,” said Maximillian Allred, a senior studying business management – marketing and CEO of the company.

Sweet Traditions





With different flavors of cookies sold in jars of dry ingredients, Sweet Traditions offers students a simple way to get sweet treats, located on the second floor of the MC right next to the sky bridge. They are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our slogan is ‘keeping traditions sweet,'” said Paige Brinkerhoff, a senior studying apparel design and an employee of Sweet Traditions. “We are trying to make it an activity you can do with your roommates or on a date. We want it to be something where people come together and make cookies and just make life a little sweeter.”

Cozy’s Gourmet Hot Chocolate





On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, students can warm up with Cozy’s Gourmet Hot Chocolate located in the MC on the first floor by the University Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are located upstairs on the second floor on Tuesdays and Thursdays near the Help Desk.

“Our mission is to warm people’s day whether that’s through a compliment or making somebody feel good,” said Jessica Jeppson, a junior studying business management and an employee of Cozy’s Hot Chocolate.

Each sleeve placed on the cups of hot chocolate has a compliment written on it to brighten someone’s day. Jeppson explained that customers can leave their own compliments on the sleeves for future customers.

Sweet Life





Sweet Life is a company that sells assorted chocolates, apples, Oreos and more. They are located in the MC near the help desk and open Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

White, a junior studying business management and the CEO of Sweet Traditions. “We want to start that by making people happy with our treats and happy fortunes that come with every purchase, but we want to encourage our customers to keep passing on the love.”

Layers

Layers sell handmade custom rings made out of skateboard decks in the MC near the help desk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their team produces the rings at a woodshop located in Rexburg.

“We attract people who value style, but also want a functional item to use in everyday aspects of their lives especially in the outdoors and on adventures,” said Megan Hansen, a junior studying business management – marketing and an employee of Layers.

Taco Town





Taco Town is located in the Spencer W. Kimball Building Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kelsie White, a senior studying business management and an employee of Taco Town explained they sell authentic street tacos and horchata.

ULI Jewelry Co.

“Our goal is to ‘uncover lasting innovation’ (ULI) in things you wouldn’t normally think of wearing as jewelry,” said Kaleb Ulibarri, a sophomore studying business management and CEO of ULI Jewelry Co.

Located in the MC next to the sky bridge, ULI Jewelry Co. uses metals from spoons and coins to make custom rings. They are there from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on all of the IBC businesses and their pricing you can visit their Instagram pages below: