Commencement for Winter Semester 2021 will be streamed online due to COVID-19.

In an official notice published Friday, BYU-Idaho shared a link to its live streaming media page where graduation will be held on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

As in past semesters, the university also shared its “A Light to the World” video as a special message to graduating students and their families.