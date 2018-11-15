Winter fun for college students

In the winter, BYU-Idaho college students have to walk to classes in the cold. Although this can be a dreaded time, there are plenty of fun experiences that enable students to enjoy the cold.

1. Have a snowball fight Many students have been misinformed that throwing snowballs is illegal. According to Rexburg city ordinance 639, “It is unlawful for any person within the city limits of Rexburg, Idaho, to willfully or carelessly throw any stone, stick, snowball, egg, bomb, missile, or other substance whereby any person is hit, or any window broken or any property injured or destroyed.” “Snowball fights are allowed if both parties are in understanding that there is a snowball fight between them. Both parties must be aware of their surroundings and ensure that the pedestrians around them are safe and will not be harmed,” according to a Scroll news article, “Throwing snow is not necessarily illegal.”

2. Go sledding at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes If you don’t have a sled, you can rent one at the Outdoor Recreation Center on BYU-Idaho Campus. “Go skiing at the Kelly Canyon skiing resort or at Grand Targhee,” said Megan Bridges, a sophomore studying elementary education. “It’s a fun form of exercise. When you are skiing, time just passes by. It’s more fun than work.” You can also snowboard at Kelly Canyon.

3. Build a snowman Have a snowman building contest or build a snow fort or igloo. Challenge another dorm or apartment to see who can build the best snow sculptures. Whoever loses has to make the winners hot chocolate.

4. Plan a Hallmark movie marathon Invite some friends over, or a special someone, and enjoy sappy movies and snuggle time. “Find a snuggle buddy on Mutual,” said Theresa France, a freshman studying English. “Everyone wants a Santa Baby.” Braden Moser, a freshman studying communication, shared his plans to have his winter be chill by staying inside, drinking hot chocolate, watching movies and playing games. “The new Super Smash Bros. is coming out and it will be fun to play with my roommates,” Moser said.

5. Go ice skating at the outdoor Black Ice Skating Rink in Rigby Take a date to hold your hand and steady you. Be ready to slip, slide and glide an evening away.