Winter gardens aren’t so dormant after all

Sharing is caring!











During the summer, the Thomas E. Ricks Gardens are often filled with people studying and socializing, but during the winter, they are draped in a blanket of white and left unused—or so it seems.

Reese Nelson, a horticulture professor, said that although there is snow, they still do things in the gardens.

For example, horticulture students and teachers visit the gardens during the winter to gain hands-on experience in their classes.

“We get to talk about pruning in the classroom, and then we get to go outside and actually do it!” Nelson said.

Matt Rich, a grounds manager for The University of Arkansas Fort Smith and an alumnus of BYU-Idaho, said, “It’s super important for people to get out, to learn with their hands-on experiences, and to see what you’re learning in class.”

Students also have plant identification classes, where winter really tests their knowledge. Without the leaves, the students have an extra challenge.

“You can still learn, even though it’s dormant,” Rich said.

Samantha Nicholls, a senior studying horticulture, said they plan out the landscapes for spring and summer. She, along with other horticulture students, participates in selling houseplants that are grown during the winter.

Besides horticulture students, the general population of campus continues to benefit from the gardens too. Micah Lewellen, an occupational safety and health major on his third semester, is one example of a student who goes to the gardens year-round.

“I usually come in here to relax,” Lewellen said while sitting on the swing at Patty’s porch. “It’s really serene.”

Lewellen is from California, so the cold and snow are unique for him. He said the snow over the evergreen trees and the cold environment is beautiful, and a great way to de–stress.

Nelson agrees that “nature reduces stress.” He said, “Students are a high-stress population.” He waved his hand to the side, pointing out the raindrops falling from the roof and said, “They’re reducing my stress.”

He continued to explain how awe-inspiring moments are a powerful way to reduce stress and restore people no matter which season it is.

For anyone who thinks the gardens are too dull and empty, Nelson said: “Just because a flower’s not in bloom doesn’t mean there isn’t aesthetic value to a place.”

Rich pointed out the unique, bright colors of pine needles, crabapples and berries around the gardens.

The entirety of the gardens is a “sensory experience” according to Nelson; he said to every student, “This can really help if you just access it.”

Whether studying plants or taking a break from the stress of life, students might consider visiting the Winter gardens to experience them personally.

Rich said, “I hope every student gets to experience this before they leave because you won’t get to experience it (in) many other places.”