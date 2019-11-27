Winter storms to hit during Thanksgiving travel

The National Weather Service is warning of heavy snowfall over the Thanksgiving travel days.

A Winter storm warning was given for the Centennial Mountains, including the Island Park Area. Meteorologists forecast up to a foot of snow in the Island Park area with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday. Additionally, heavy snow may affect portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 15, U.S Highways 30, 89 and 91.

Cities including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello and Blackfoot are under winter weather advisories. The National Weather Service expects two to five inches with gusting winds up to 35 mph.

Authorities with the National Weather Service urge travelers to slow down and use caution. They say drivers should plan on slippery roads with reduced visibility in areas of blowing snow.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the warnings and advisories read.

They recommend keeping extra food and water and a flashlight in case of an emergency.

Weather experts plan the storm to arrive between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The storm is expected to move on Thursday morning.

Most current road conditions can be found on Idaho 511. The National Weather Service will also provide up to date information on weather conditions.