Chad Daybell is standing trial under charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, and two of his stepchildren — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Summary of witness testimonies

Angela Yancey: payroll and benefits employee at Sugar Salem Schools

Angela Yancey testified that just before Tammy Daybell’s death her life insurance policy was increased to the maximum available amount. Tammy Daybell died on Oct. 18. Yancey testified that Chad Daybell was at the district office several days later to claim the life insurance payout with eight copies of the death certificate. Yancey went on to explain that this was extremely unusual.

Shelia Daybell: Chad Daybell’s mother

Shelia Daybell claimed that her son was introverted and quiet and that the entire family, including Chad Daybell, was extremely distraught when Tammy died. She also reiterated that she was very surprised when Lori and Chad Daybell announced that they were engaged so soon after Tammy’s death.

Heather Daybell: Chad Daybell’s sister-in-law

Heather Daybell criticized Chad Daybell throughout her statement, claiming that she was very upset when she received the news that Chad Daybell and his wife were moving to the Rexburg area.

“I knew why he was coming, and I didn’t want him trying to draw in people from my ward and having people think we were involved or believed in him,” Heather Daybell said.

Heather Daybell also claimed that at Tammy’s funeral, Chad Daybell was “businesslike,” not seeming to show signs of being distraught or sad. Chad Daybell insisted on singing “Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel,” a hymn about working and pushing on. Heather Daybell felt that was unusual for a funeral.

After Chad Daybell married Lori, Heather Daybell reached out to Chad Daybell’s kids to check on them.

Chad Daybell then called Heather Daybell saying, “Heather had a been a problem for him his whole life.”

Chad Daybell then went on to say that Tammy Daybell had died because she had gained 40 pounds. Heather Daybell had not seen a weight gain in Tammy Daybell.

These remarks and many others have come out of the ongoing trial, which is expected to last another month.