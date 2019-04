Sharing is caring!











Taylor Green, a sophomore studying elementary education, stands in the kitchen kneading a dough that will eventually transform into thick fettuccine noodles.

Green uses cooking as a way to travel without leaving Rexburg.

“My favorite thing about cooking is that it allows me to explore the world in a way,” Green said. “It’s easy to feel trapped up here in Rexburg, but cooking helps me feel like I’m in another place for a little while.”

