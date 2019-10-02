Women can now serve as witnesses to baptisms and sealings

In the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, men have been witnesses for church ordinances. Recently, the Church announced that women can also serve as witnesses.

According to the first presidency’s letter:

1. Any member holding a current temple recommend, including a limited-use recommend, may serve as a witness to a proxy baptism.

2. Any endowed member with a current temple recommend may serve as a witness to a living or proxy sealing.

3. Any baptized member of the Church, including children and youth, may serve as a witness to the baptism of a living person (see Handbook I: Stake Presidents and Bishops, 16.1.1).

After a usual pre-General Conference meeting with General Authorities and General Officers, President Russell M. Nelson announced the change to the Church’s policy of witnesses to participate in the ordination of baptism and sealings.

The First Presidency said in the letter, “We trust that you, as individuals and families, will find great joy in your service as you help provide saving ordinances to Heavenly Father’s children.”

Ordinance work will continue as usual with the addition of the policy.