Women in business at BYU-Idaho

The Women in Business Society at BYU-Idaho focuses on helping students make connections, gain new skills and build resumes.

The society meets every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. and although the society caters more toward women, all students can join.

“Women in business focuses on women in the workplace and helping them learn everything they need to do in order to balance their home life along with having a future career,” said Whitney Johnson, a junior studying business management and the president of the Women in Business Society.

The society plans activities with three things in mind: networking and service projects, skill set development, mentoring and networking and service projects.

“For the area of skill sets, we work on LinkedIn profiles and resume building,” Johnson said. “For networking we have speakers come and talk to us. We also do a service project every year. In the past we have done food drives or anything that helps the community.”

The society holds nights for students to focus on creating these LinkedIn profiles, allowing them to become connected with employers and jobs for the future. By doing this, students are able to better understand and be better prepared for the workforce.

The society invites different speakers to come and share life experiences to help society members apply concepts to life.

“We have amazing guest speakers,” Johnson said. “We had Sarah McCall from Amazon come and speak to us. She works on the HR communications area, and she got to speak about her perspective of being a woman in a big company.”

