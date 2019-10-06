Women of General Conference

“I want to find more inspiration to get day to day. Being more aware and trying to strengthen myself in general is extremely important.” –Antaya Burns (Tacoma, Washington)

“He loves me! (Jesus)” –Maria Alcal age 8 (Venezuela)

“There’s so many things out there in the world that’s so destructive to young women, and THIS is the place where they are going to find the most help…,true joy…and divine worth.” –Kendra Stoker (Burley, Idaho)

“I really loved Elder Bednar’s talk how he compared the cheetah to the adversary how it can disguise itself, and we think it’s that good for us when really its not in the end.” -Melanie Michelle Hollis (Las Vegas, California)

“I loved when we all stood and sang because I was just looking around and I was like wow, what an amazing army of the children of God, of the daughters of God.” –Aubrey Clement (Sacramento, California)

“I think the changes with the new young women’s program was really cool.” –Miranda Jessop (Corvallis, Montana)