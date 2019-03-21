PHOTO GALLERY: Women of the communication world

Every semester, communication majors display their senior projects before graduation. Here are a few of the many women who contributed their work to the Senior Showcase.
Kilie Ellison, advertising emphasis, teamed up with Madison Garlock, public relations emphasis, to create an event with over 200 attendees called the The Provo Livingroom Concert Series. Ellison and Garlock worked with bands to plan and promote the event for their senior project.
“We wanted to bring the music back,” said Ellison.
Ellison said her favorite part about the project was getting to meet so many artists and bring people together.
Garlock said she enjoyed being behind the scenes of the event.
“I problem solve because no event runs smoothly,” Garlock said. “You kind of just have to roll with the punches and figure it out.”
After graduation, Ellison said she is excited to start a new job. Garlock hopes to use her experience with event planning for future opportunities as an event manager in public relations.
Deven Kosciusko used her journalism emphasis and love of travel to create a 60-page travel guide for women.
“It’s been a really rewarding process to see a physical representation of my hard work,” Kosciusko said.
Turkey, Greece, London, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Belize are a few of the places Kosciusko has traveled to. After graduation, Kosciusko hopes to travel professionally.
Haley Utley, organizational communication emphasis, hopes to work in human resources after graduation and, eventually, attend law school. For her senior project, Utley used the love language and color personality tests to understand individuals better.
“By understanding people’s love languages or their personalities, I’d be able to interact with them better,” Utley said. “That goes for a personal or professional setting too.”
Utley said everyone is different and it does not make someone right in a disagreement or better than someone else.
“We’re all unique. Once we tune into that important realization, we can really make a difference,” said Utley
Erica Hill, visual communication emphasis, designed an activity book for girls that highlights the women of history. Hill said her nieces inspired her to create the Like a Girl book.
“They’re just growing up in this age of social media and totally bombarded by negative influences and this pressure to be perfect,” Hill said. “I wanted to just make a book that I could give to them about different powerful women and give them good role models.”
After graduation, Hill plans to start a website to sell her books and donate the proceeds.