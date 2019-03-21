PHOTO GALLERY: Women of the communication world

Kilie Ellison, advertising emphasis, teamed up with Madison Garlock, public relations emphasis, to create an event with over 200 attendees called the The Provo Livingroom Concert Series. Ellison and Garlock worked with bands to plan and promote the event for their senior project.

“We wanted to bring the music back,” said Ellison.

Ellison said her favorite part about the project was getting to meet so many artists and bring people together.