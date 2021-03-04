Women supporting women at BYU-I

A student who wishes to remain anonymous recently experienced unwanted male attention.

“I did have an unfortunate experience with unwanted advancements that progressed to stalking, which prevented me from attending my classes at times,” said the anonymous student. “I personally would love a women’s council that would provide a safe place to discuss any concerns.”

BYU-Idaho strives to make campus a safe environment for women by creating a place where concerns can be heard, accepted and addressed.

Women on campus may be presented with unique problems or obstacles they do not know how to handle on their own. To combat these concerns, BYU-I created a council based on helpful advice and discussion.

“We want to be made aware of issues that female students and employees are facing and do what we can to fix them,” said Mary Jo Huntsman, Women’s Advisory Council chair.

According to the Women’s Advisory Council, the committee seeks to:

1. “Be aware of the needs of university employees and students.

2. “Collaborate to identify opportunities for women employees and students.

3. “Make recommendations to appropriate campus entities through the university Presidents Executive Group.”

The council cannot fully do its job without help from students.

“Many women are not aware that we exist,” Huntsman said. “We have social media channels and a website to build awareness of what our council is all about, but we don’t receive complaints or concerns very often.”

The website offers a comments section in which students can submit concerns regarding personal issues as well as an email address that can be used in the same capacity.

The council meets in person once a month to discuss the issues that have been brought to their attention.

“In the eyes of the church, women and men are equal partners in everything,” said Madelyn Chandler, a senior studying sociology. “BYU-I does a really great job at representing that in the standards and expression of the gospel.”

The Women’s Advisory Council works to assure the university addresses concerns and representation not only through the gospel but on an institutional level as well.

“Women on campus can use our council as a means of expressing concerns they have,” Huntsman said. “Maybe they are being treated unfairly or they feel unsafe. They are able to report these concerns to us so then we can pass those concerns on to those that can remedy the situation.”

Students can use the resources the university provides to assure their safety and ability to gain higher education as women at BYU-I.