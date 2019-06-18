Women’s Advisory Council is supporting women to reach their goals

The Women’s Advisory Council is made up of sisters from BYU-Idaho administration, faculty and student council with the aim of “women supporting women,” according to their homepage. They strive to raise awareness of needs and opportunities that are unique to female employees and students.

“I didn’t know that there was a women’s council, but I’m glad I know now,” said Pryncess Fifita, a freshman studying exercise physiology.

Fifita said knowing about the council would benefit her if she needs any help with career choices or access to any of the other resources that the council offers.

“I think that all women on campus should know about the council, just in case they need any help with school, work or other things,” Fifita said.

The council addresses a variety of concerns and needs. Having a broader understanding of those concerns and needs is a goal for the council.

“Opportunities for discussion vary greatly, from the need for mothers’ lounges to opportunities for career growth,” said Sister Amy Staiger, a council member and career and academic advisor.

Staiger attended Ricks College where she received an Associate’s of Science in Office Administration and an Associate’s of Science in General Education.

“I naturally fell into my responsibilities based on my skill sets,” Staiger said. “Over time I have developed additional skills, which have broadened my ability to help students make academic and career connections. I enjoy helping others make meaningful connections which help clear the path for future success, whether at home, in school or in their career of choice.”

Staiger’s passions for helping others have led her back to BYU-I to work in Academic Advising and as a member of the council.

The council gives women the opportunity to discuss the concerns of women and lead them to the best people and resources for help. If necessary, the council will make recommendations or bring items of concern to the attention of the President’s Executive Council.

“Helping BYU-Idaho women is not a challenge,” Staiger said. “We love them. What is the challenge is knowing their needs. For this reason, we are on various social media channels as well as our committee email.”

Staiger said the council is eager to help women, whether they are on or off campus. The council wants women to know they are not alone and encourages them to reach out to their family and friends for help as well.

“Depression, stress, anxiety, mental health are all real,” Staiger said. “We invite them to either meet with one of us or with a trusted family member, friend or colleague who can support them in finding a healthy balance.”

Additionally, women can find contact information and resources on the council’s web page. This includes a tab entitled, “Inspirational Women,” where visitors may find stories of other women who have gone through similar struggles.

“Sometimes just by knowing there are others who have taken time to find their path, or who had to change their path midstream, helps sisters to renew their strength and keep pressing forward,” Staiger said.

If women have stories to share, they can contact the council through their web page.