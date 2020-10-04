Women’s session encourages hope and change

Women around the world gathered to hear messages of hope, change and faith shared in the women’s session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sister Sharon Eubank spoke first, offering three suggestions to create unity in the world. They included having mercy for others, embracing differences as strengths and “clearing away the bad as fast as the good can grow.”

The evening continued with speakers from the young women and primary presidency, followed by President Henry B. Eyring and President Dallin H. Oaks. A theme addressed by some speakers was the ability people have to change.

“Through Jesus Christ, we are given the strength to make lasting changes,” said Rebecca M. Craven. “As we humbly turn to Him, He will increase our capacity to change.”

President Russell M. Nelson was the final speaker. He gave three suggestions on how to best prepare for the future. He encouraged listeners to “create places of security,” “prepare your mind to be faithful to God” and “never stop preparing.”

During his talk Madison Babcock, a junior studying education, pulled out her phone and deleted TikTok.

“Something he said really stood out to me,” said Babcock. “It was about how when we stand against things that are contrary to the doctrines of the gospel, it’s an act of faith. There’s an excessive amount of dumb, contrary stuff on TikTok and I just felt like I should delete it.”

President Nelson’s talk resonated with Ashley Challburg, a junior studying art, as well. She felt impacted by a story he shared about a woman who felt unprepared with her testimony and food storage supply. Challburg related to the woman and felt she needed to start working on that.

“So, I was called out by the prophet of the church,” Challburg said.