Colored lights, music and the scent of chili filled the air at Porter Park on Friday as students and locals partied at Rexburg’s first Womptober music festival.

Starting at 3 p.m., Womptober featured a line up of 10 bands: Sawtell, Phrog, Lucius Valentine, Taffy Stains, Max Leonard & Garrett Sparrow, Good Ol’ Days, Jazz Club Princess, Hazel Paul and F!SHBOWL.

The festival was well attended by friends, fans and those passing by Porter Park. Shannon McDougal, a sophomore studying general education, said that her friends didn’t know about the event beforehand. They heard music playing and wanted to check out the bands.

“We ​need ​more ​(stuff like this),” ​McDougal said, “​I ​feel ​like ​people ​here ​don’t ​tend ​to ​love ​Rexburg, ​and ​if ​we ​had ​more ​events like these, ​I ​feel ​like ​it ​could ​be ​a ​hub ​that ​people ​actually ​appreciate ​more. ​It also helps ​any ​local ​bands ​or ​any ​other ​small ​business ​to ​get ​out ​and show ​Rexburg ​what ​they’re ​made of.”

Many members of the bands that performed are local to eastern Idaho and had played at the popular, but now allegedly closed music venue, The Basement. Womptober served as a type of outlet for artists to perform for Rexburg.





Justin Bullock, the lead singer of F!SHBOWL, described the event as a success.

“Womp ​​was ​amazing,” Bullock said. “​It ​was ​a ​really ​good ​time (and there was an) awesome ​turnout. ​The ​other ​bands ​were ​super ​fun ​to ​watch.”

While bands performed on the Beehive Pavilion stage, activities were set up for attendees that purchased a $5 Womp pass. An inflatable obstacle course, pumpkin painting and corn hole were spread throughout the grass areas. Vendors lined the closed off street on West 2nd South during the event.

Among these vendors was a small business known as Off-Shore, a student run IBC group, that specializes in making sea glass jewelry to give new life to old glassware.

Elizabeth Roylance is a junior studying business management and attended Womptober as part of the Off-Shore team.

“It’s ​really ​bringing ​the ​fall ​spirit to Rexburg,” Roylance said, “​and ​as ​the ​season ​changes, ​we ​want ​to ​change ​with ​it.”

Roylance shared that in the same fall spirit, Off Shore will be introducing a line of fall colored sea glass in hues of orange, brown and yellow. ​

In addition to the activities and vendors at the event, guests donned their most ghoulish apparel at the Halloween-themed event, and participated in a seasonal chili cook-off from 4-6 p.m. While all the live music at the event was enjoyed for free, $5 Womp passes were sold for access to the chili buffet.

Womptober was born from the record label and clothing brand, WOMP!, run by Felix Wood, a sophomore studying marketing and the band leader of Jazz Club Princess.

“We ​tried ​to ​really ​engage ​with ​the ​audience,” Wood said. ​”It ​was ​really ​just ​amazing ​to ​see ​everybody ​come ​out. ​Everybody ​was ​so ​kind ​and ​supportive. This ​is exactly ​how ​I ​imagined ​it.”

While he doesn’t know if Womptober will deliver an encore in Rexburg next year, Wood feels hopeful for the future and appreciative for all the hard work of his crew that helped the event happen.

“I ​think ​we’re ​just ​really ​grateful ​for ​the ​support ​of ​everybody ​around ​us,” Wood said, ​”because ​we ​couldn’t ​have ​done ​it ​without ​(them). ​Every ​person ​had ​a ​job ​that ​needed ​to ​be ​done. ​So ​I’m ​really ​grateful ​for ​my ​team.”