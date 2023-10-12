This Friday, a new Halloween-themed music festival will take over Porter Park with live music and activities for the community.

Womptober will feature a line-up of 10 bands performing throughout the event, a chili cook-off, local vendor booths, games and more. Attendees are encouraged to join dressed in their spookiest costumes in the spirit of Friday the 13th.

While attendees can enjoy live music at the festival for free, donation tickets known as “Womp passes” are also available for $5. These passes will provide admittance to various games, free chili, a swag bag and more. Proceeds from the donation tickets will go toward the cost of the event. Womp passes can be purchased online or at the door.

Womptober is named after WOMP!, a record label and clothing brand founded by Felix Wood, a sophomore studying marketing at BYU-Idaho and one of the main managers of the event. Wood is also the leader of the band, Jazz Princess Club, which plays 60’s rock, such as covers of songs by The Beatles. Jazz Princess Club will perform at the event.

“Womptober ​is ​our ​​attempt ​to ​promote ​our ​music ​and ​to ​just ​kind ​of ​bring ​people ​together,” Wood said. “​We’ve ​always ​wanted ​to ​start ​some ​sort ​of ​movement.”

Many of the bands being featured at the festival are local artists from Southeastern Idaho. The lineup includes:

—Sawtell

— Downbeat

— Lucius Valentine

— Phrog

— Taffy Stains

— Max Leonard & Garrett Sparrow

— Good Ol’ Days

— Jazz Club Princess

— Hazel Paul

— F!SHBOWL

While there is no headliner band for the festival, F!SHBOWL will be the final performance.

According to its website, F!SHBOWL is a “local alternative rock band based out of Rexburg,” though they have performed at various venues in Southeastern Idaho and Utah. Once claimed as “Rexburg’s cutest band” in an article by Provo Music Magazine, F!SHBOWL has grown in local popularity over the last few years.

Many bands performing at the Womptober Fest have previously performed at The Basement, a local music venue in Rexburg that recently closed.

“It ​was ​sad ​to ​see ​it ​go ​down,” Wood said. ​”A ​lot ​of ​my ​friends ​are ​in ​the ​music ​scene, ​so ​now ​they ​don’t ​have ​an ​outlet ​to ​do ​it. ​So it’s ​cool ​for ​us ​to ​be ​able ​to ​provide ​an ​outlet ​for ​them ​as ​well.”

The chili cook-off will be held on the southern end of the park near the tennis courts. Attendees wanting to participate in the chili cook-off can find details and register here. As an added incentive, those who participate in the chili cook-off will receive three free Womp passes for the event.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Porter Park, with the chili cook-off from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Womptober is an all-ages event for students, members of the community and everyone in between.

For more information on Womptober or to join as a vendor, visit the Womptober website or Instagram.