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BYUI holds Spirit Week baby contest

by Tanner Aamodt | Oct 14, 2026 | Campus Events | 0 comments

The three finalists of the costume contest stand on stage with their moms.
The three finalists of the costume contest stand onstage with their moms. Image credit: Tanner Aamodt

BYU-Idaho announced the baby contest as part of its 25th-anniversary Spirit Week celebrations.

Seventeen babies competed for glory, gift cards and an old-fashioned carriage ride.

According to Kayla Zarate, a student studying early childhood education and an event organizer, this marks the fourth annual BYUI baby contest. Competitors could enter two of three categories: costumes, walking and crawling.

Fancy Nancy, the winner of the costume contest, along with two other winners and their parents, was invited to ride in a horse-drawn carriage during the Spirit Week night light parade on Friday.

Contestants are introduced by their parents at the start of the competition.
Parents introduce their babies at the start of the competition. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt
One of the contestants dressed as the dragon from Shrek.
One contestant dresses as the dragon from Shrek. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt
Students and friends show up in droves to watch the baby contest.
Students and friends show up in droves to watch the baby contest. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt
The winner of the crawling contest as he approaches the finish line.
The winner of the crawling contest is beaming as he approaches the finish line. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt
Woody wanders offstage after taking the win in the walking contest. Image credit: Tanner Aamodt
Woody wanders offstage after taking the win in the walking competition. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt
Fancy Nancy waves as she's crowned the winner of the costume contest.
Fancy Nancy waves as she's crowned the winner of the costume contest. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt
The baby contest winners enjoying a carriage ride as part of the night light parade.
The baby contest winners enjoying a carriage ride as part of the night light parade. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt
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