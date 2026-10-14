BYUI holds Spirit Week baby contest

BYU-Idaho announced the baby contest as part of its 25th-anniversary Spirit Week celebrations.
Seventeen babies competed for glory, gift cards and an old-fashioned carriage ride.
According to Kayla Zarate, a student studying early childhood education and an event organizer, this marks the fourth annual BYUI baby contest. Competitors could enter two of three categories: costumes, walking and crawling.
Fancy Nancy, the winner of the costume contest, along with two other winners and their parents, was invited to ride in a horse-drawn carriage during the Spirit Week night light parade on Friday.
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