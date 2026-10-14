BYUI holds Spirit Week baby contest

The three finalists of the costume contest stand onstage with their moms. Image credit: Tanner Aamodt

BYU-Idaho announced the baby contest as part of its 25th-anniversary Spirit Week celebrations.

Seventeen babies competed for glory, gift cards and an old-fashioned carriage ride.

According to Kayla Zarate, a student studying early childhood education and an event organizer, this marks the fourth annual BYUI baby contest. Competitors could enter two of three categories: costumes, walking and crawling.

Fancy Nancy, the winner of the costume contest, along with two other winners and their parents, was invited to ride in a horse-drawn carriage during the Spirit Week night light parade on Friday.

Parents introduce their babies at the start of the competition. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

One contestant dresses as the dragon from Shrek. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt Students and friends show up in droves to watch the baby contest. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

The winner of the crawling contest is beaming as he approaches the finish line. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

Woody wanders offstage after taking the win in the walking competition. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt

Fancy Nancy waves as she's crowned the winner of the costume contest. Photo credit: Tanner Aamodt