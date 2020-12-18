Words of wisdom from BYU-Idaho seniors

The lessons and wisdom earned at BYU-Idaho can propel students into the next phase of their lives. Seniors at BYU-I shared their experience and words of wisdom for those still attending the University.

Jared Kiser, a senior studying communication, encourages students to take advantage of BYU-I’s trimester system.

“Get in and get out fast,” said Kiser. “Not that the school is bad, but you’re gonna want to make some good money, and if you can complete a year early, you can use that to your advantage with some employers.”

Rachel Wright, a senior studying environmental geoscience, mentioned that students aren’t competing for the professors’ attention, and professors at BYU-I care about students’ success in class.

Within the University, professors are willing and able to help students succeed and prepare for the real world, according to Wright. She also mentioned the importance of students caring about their own education by reaching out to professors for help.

“If you take the time to talk to your professors, do your best in class and reach out to them when you’re struggling with the material,” said Wright. “In most cases, they are very helpful. They can be very useful references, can help you get internships/careers and help you prepare for grad school.”

Students can also learn and receive help from other students due to the uncompetitive environment.

“Word of advice that I’ve used since my first semester: sit next to someone in ALL of your classes and get their number,” Wright said. “It comes in handy when you miss class and need notes, and when you need help with assignments. Plus, you get friends out of it.”

Outside the world of studying, many students shared the importance of a social life at BYU-I, and there are many ways of making friends on campus, in apartments and wards.

Kiser met new people prior to getting married and gave an insight on how it’s rare to not meet new people at BYU-I.

“If you want a good social life, you have to find people in your ward who do stuff spontaneously,” Kiser said. “Those people tend to have really good social lives and are really good at making new friends.”

Wright, who also made friends before getting married, gave an idea on how students can make friends at BYU-I.

“The school has a lot of events that are cheap/free to participate in and there are plenty of businesses to check out,” Wright said. “Roommates can make it easier to extend your friend group, depending on how well you get along.”

According to U.S. News, BYU-Idaho had a Fall 2019 acceptance rate of 97%. Also, BYU-I is ranked in the 2021 edition of Best Regional Colleges West at number sixteen. The tuition and fees are $4,208.

Current students and first-time students alike can receive an extensive amount of real-world education, make friends in many different ways, and have confidence at BYU-I.