Work up a sweat in aerobics class

Throughout the winter semester, BYU-Idaho students have the opportunity to attend free aerobics fitness classes at the John W. Hart Building from Mondays through Thursdays.

Classes begin at 5 and 6 p.m., with an additional class taught at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Students can register online through the BYU-I website.

Aerobics is the general term for the class but every class period is structured differently. According to BYU-I’s website, there are “a variety of styles such as Yoga, HIIT, Circuit, Cross Training, Pump-It and more.”

Aerobics provides participants and instructors unique opportunities to have fun and break a sweat at the same time.

“The aerobics is taught by the ESS 204 students as a lab experience for them to learn how to apply what they are learning in class,” said Lisa Robison, activities advisor. “It is basically like a semester-long tryout as I watch them, critique them and mold them into the best they can become.”

Other fitness classes are specifically geared toward certain exercise regimens. The aerobics class workouts will vary depending on the instructors and what they decide to teach on a given day.

“Basically, aerobics is just cardio getting your heart rate up and breathing heavy,” said Emiline Nielson, a sophomore studying exercise physiology and one of the instructors of the aerobics class. “There’s a lot of different ways to do it, and so what happens is we get to do different workouts with Sister Robison, and then she has us make our own workouts.”

Aerobics and these free classes give students a chance to experience a different way to exercise.