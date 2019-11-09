Working out in remembrance of Veterans Day

BYU-Idaho’s Viking Company, as a part of the ROTC program, will host “Hero: Workout of the Day” in honor of Veterans Day. Participating individuals will join ROTC members on I-Center Basketball Court 1 on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. for six speed-rounds of various exercises.

Sign-in begins at 4:30 p.m. and the workout is free to all students, friends and family members.

Captain Cory Chatigny, officer in charge of ROTC, said Hero: WOD is a tribute to Army Staff Sergeant Edwardo Loredo, killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

“When researching which Hero: WOD to choose, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Edwardo Loredo stood out,” said Alex Homer, a senior studying mechanical engineering and one of the coordinators for the event. “His wife made a video honoring him that we will present at the event before the workout begins.”

The workout will contain six rounds performed as fast as possible and includes:

24 Air Squats

24 Push-Ups

24 Walking Lunges

One Lap (modified from 400 meters)

Homer hopes the program becomes a regular event for the school and the ROTC, so it can continue for years to come.

For more information, visit the ROTC Facebook page.