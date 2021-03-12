Working to live or working to learn?

Darkness fills the morning sky as an alarm blares in her ears. She rolls out of bed, smacks her iPhone to stop the sound and turns on the light; it’s 3 a.m. Grogginess fills her mind as she begins her daily routine.

Before she is ready for the day, Gabby Tirado Olea, a junior studying communication, sits before a laptop screen, turns on her camera and greets her language students from across the world. She runs through verbal activities as she teaches English to Chinese children in the first four hours of her day. She works, but her mind focuses on her second job on campus, then to her classes, then refocuses again on teaching.

While many students at BYU-Idaho spend their days going on dates, attending classes and studying for exams, there are others who are not afforded the same opportunity. Their free time goes to working, studying, then back to working. Why do students attending the same school experience such different realities? It all comes down to the need for one fundamental resource — money.

Many students at BYU-I rely on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to afford books, rent and tuition. However, foreign and some domestic students do not qualify for this assistance.

“I did not receive financial aid,” Tirado Olea said. “I have never received financial aid from the school or the government. As international students, we can’t.”

According to a recent study by the National Center of Education Statistics, the average cost of attending private universities in the United States for the 2017-2018 academic year was $42,681.

According to the BYU-I website, this amount is significantly decreased, costing single students only $6,356-$8,506.

Financial responsibility falls on the shoulders of students who do not qualify for financial aid. In Tirado Olea’s experience, this meant working over 70 hours a week to be able to afford the cost of attendance.

“My first year here, I did not get a scholarship so I was just paying everything,” Tirado Olea said.

While BYU-I is cheaper than the national average, affording the expenses while living independently still burdens some students.

“I was paying for books, rent, tuition and everything that comes with that, all of my expenses,” Tirado Olea said. “I would teach from 3 to 7 a.m. I had a total of four classes… then I had to be at my job on campus at 8 (a.m.) so I would just change real fast and run to school. There, I worked 20 hours in school because I really needed to pay tuition and pay expenses.”

While this reality exists for many international students, domestic students face similar challenges.

Dawson Allen, a student at BYU, also works to pay his way through school.

“My dad is a surgeon and so, although I don’t receive money from him, I don’t qualify for financial aid because of the amount of money he makes,” Allen said.

The cost of attendance at BYU is almost double that of BYU-I. Long hours sometimes fall short of paying the bills for some students.

“It’s not enough, and I work between 30-34 hours a week,” Allen said.

As these students struggle to pay their way through school, they sacrifice to build a better future for themselves and their families. While working to live and study is a hard life, the results are worth the price.

“For me, it worked, but I can definitely say it was the most tiresome semester of my life,” Tirado Olea said. “If I had to do that again, I would, but I would not choose to do it again.”