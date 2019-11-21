World-class violinist William Hagen to perform with BYU-Idaho orchestra

On Thursday, Nov. 21, William Hagen will perform in the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall with the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

Hagen started violin lessons at age four and made his musical debut at age nine with the Utah Symphony. Since then, the 27-year-old violinist has traveled and performed in festivals and competitions internationally with world-renowned orchestras.

In 2015, he placed third in the international Queen Elizabeth Competition. Watch his performance for the competition here.

At the concert, Hagen will play the Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61. Robert Tueller, conductor of the BYU-I Symphony Orchestra, referred to this piece as one of the great standard violin concertos.

“When we approached him, I basically said, ‘You can play whatever you want,’ and that was his suggestion,” Tueller said. “That was what I was hoping he’d want to perform.”

Tueller explained how great an opportunity it is for students studying music to see Hagen perform.

“He’s so professional,” Tueller said. “He’s really young, too. It’s really inspiring for students to see someone that age who’s accomplished things like that. It was such a beautiful experience for my students.”

According to Tueller, this concert will prove worthwhile to the public and any student.

“For them to have an opportunity to see, for very little money, a world-class performer performing one of the great violin concertos, it’s a great opportunity here in Rexburg,” Tueller said. “You’d have to travel to a major city to see Will Hagen otherwise.”

Jina Lee, a senior studying communication, expressed interest in attending the concert this month.

“I believe classical music is a genre of music for everyone, and most people in our age group misjudge it too quickly,” Lee said. “I think this event is a quality opportunity to silence the Post Malone and Kanye West for an hour or two and relax to Hagen’s performance with the campus orchestra.”

This is the Symphony Orchestra’s second concert of the semester. They will start the evening with a symphony by Jean Sibelius, a Finnish composer, before accompanying Hagen in the Beethoven Concerto.

Tickets cost $6 for BYU-I students and $10 for the general public. Attendants are encouraged to wear concert dress.