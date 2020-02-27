World famous musicians coming to Rexburg

The BYU-Idaho Music Department will host the Winter 2020 Jazz Festival, featuring world-famous artists like Derrick Gardner, a former member of the Count Basie Orchestra on March 12 through 14.

“These people that we bring in every year are the consummate professionals,” said Mark Watkins, jazz studies director. “These are the people that have made it in the big world. These are the people that are stellar in their field.”

The festival starts March 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center Little Theater room 372, with a jazz recital starring Corey Christiansen. It will also feature artists like Kobie Watkins, Aaron Miller and Justin Nielsen, all of whom are performers who have played in groups like The Bobby Broom Organi-Sation.

On March 13, there will be all-day workshops for BYU-I, local middle and high school students where they can learn about improvisation and other musical skills.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, there will be an open dress rehearsal featuring Derrick Gardner, the BYU-I Faculty Trio and Sound Alliance. The rehearsal is free to the public in the John W. Hart auditorium. After the dress rehearsal, refreshments will be provided during the jam session in the Little Theater.

To end the festival, there will be a concert on March 14 at 7 p.m. featuring the best student band, the BYU-I Faculty Trio, Sound Alliance and special guest artist Derrick Gardner.

“The Jazz Festival exposes our students to the highest caliber of performance in the jazz arts, which inspires them,” Watkins said. “But also, brings to campus a high level of music education to benefit all in attendance.”

The community and students are encouraged to come so they can learn more about becoming professional musicians from those that have made it in that field.