On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were invited by the General Relief Society to follow the newly launched worldwide Relief Society Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“(Our shared experiences) create belonging in a global community of Relief Society sisters,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

In line with the Young Women Worldwide and Young Men Worldwide, the new Relief Society Worldwide is meant to serve as a place to find connection, unity and strength in Jesus Christ.

The General Relief Society presidency addressed the women of the church in a series of posts on the new accounts.

“(These pages will) unite, build and strengthen women on a shared journey of discipleship and divine connection, foster friendships that span continents and support each other in becoming more like Jesus Christ (and) explore the profound joy, strength and power that come from making and keeping covenants with God,” said the presidency in their newest post.

The post went on to explain more initiatives.

“(We will) share stories of relief, resilience and renewal from every corner of the globe (and witness) how women receive the relief of Jesus Christ when they provide relief to their sisters and brothers, learn from insights, ideas and testimonies on ministering with a Christlike touch,” said the presidency.

The page is designed to give more personal insight into the women of the Relief Society General Presidency and the Relief Society General Advisory Council.

“You are a conduit through which Jesus Christ provides His relief,” said President Johnson in a recent video. “We are thrilled to share your stories. Because whenever you provide relief, temporal or spiritual, you are bringing others the love of Jesus Christ.”

“You will see inspiring examples of higher, holier ministering and what it looks like to be a covenant-keeping woman and the blessings that come from living your covenants,” said second counselor Sister Kristin M. Yee.

The accounts also answered questions in Spanish and Portuguese about the upcoming March 17 Worldwide Relief Society Devotional.

The purpose of this devotional is to commemorate the founding of the Relief Society in Nauvoo, Illinois, 182 years ago.

Attendees are invited to share their written testimony with @ReliefSocietyWorldwide on Instagram and follow the hashtag #JesusChristRelief.

Adult women and young women turning 18 in 2024 are invited to attend. The 40 minute broadcast of the event can be accessed through ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library.

“We look forward to establishing this global community of relief society sisters,” said President Johnson.