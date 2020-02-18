Yellowstone Youth Program Accepting Applications for Summer Opportunity

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

Yellowstone National Park is looking for 60 youth ages 15-18 to help this summer with its Youth Conservation Corps group.

Participants will have the opportunity to live and work in the world’s first national park.

They will be required to pay for housing and will be paid $7.25 for their labor. No previous work experience is required.

Two sessions for this program will be offered. The first will be June 7 to July 8, the other from July 12 to Aug. 12.

This group is a paid education program that will help youth learn to care for their National Park with hands-on experience. A news release from Feb. 6 says they will help with projects like, “trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services, and maintenance projects.”

For further questions about the program, the Yellowstone YCC asks to be contacted at Yell_YCC_Office@nps.gov.