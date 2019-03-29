Editorial: Yep — Group work

Sharing is caring!











Approved by the Scroll Editorial Board 12-0.

Your teacher assigns groups for a presentation on everything you’ve learned in the semester. So, you sit down with your group to exchange contact information, set goals and come up with a plan.

At that point, what do you do? You each have the assignment, so ideally, every group member goes off and does it on their own. You come back and plug it together in a presentation. You each present your own slide while the rest of the group shuffles their feet against the wall, and then you finally get to sit down and forget the whole thing ever happened.

The BYU-Idaho learning model goes like this: prepare, teach one another and ponder and prove. Without a doubt, the second part is my favorite. Preparing is a pain and proving is an even bigger one. But teaching each other is where we make the most meaningful connections

An article in Forbes describes four stages in group work. The first is forming and the second is called “storming.” In my personal experience, most of the group projects in school don’t go far beyond these two steps. Then we have the norming phase. (Imagine that! Working with your group becoming normal!) Then there’s the performing phase.

The group you just read about went through a solid forming stage. They sat down, exchanged contact information, established their goals and gave assignments. Maybe, if they were lucky, they nicked a bit of the performing phase with a solid presentation. But in most scenarios like that, there is very little else going on.

That’s not to say most students at BYU-Idaho have never been part of a storming phase. That’s where wills clash, and no one can agree on a leader. Too often, our projects end before we get through storming. When the slide-show, shuffling and sitting are done, we think to ourselves, “WOW. Glad I don’t have to deal with those people anymore.”

But maybe if the group project had lasted a little longer, we could have settled our differences, set boundaries and come to the agreements that make the group manageable. We could even reach the norming stage, where we become familiar with each other and get much more out of performing. When the long-term project is finally over, you’ve learned to love your group because you had the opportunity to learn from them.

When everyone shares the vision of group work, we’re excited to take on our roles. It doesn’t feel thrust upon us. We feel listened-to, respected and excited to own up to the final product together.

I learned that yesterday when my hilarious idea for a script got trashed. My group wanted nothing to do with it. But they weren’t pitching any better ideas so why couldn’t they just take mine? The storm started brewing, but I swallowed my pride.

We talked a bit longer. Boring ideas filled our whiteboard, but we branched off those. Each idea made a connection in someone’s brain that prompted an exciting suggestion. “If we do that, then we could do this!” We chose the idea that sparked the most of those moments, the one that had everyone out of their chairs. The script we ended up with was way funnier than anything I could have come up with on my own.

As the Scroll editorial board, we believe that’s why the “teach one another phase” in the BYU-Idaho learning model is so essential. That’s where we can understand why it matters and come to terms with the fact that everyone views the world a little differently.