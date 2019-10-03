Yoga: Connecting the mind, body and spirit

Yoga helps strengthen the connection between the mind, body and spirit. BYU-Idaho offers students free yoga classes weekly on a variety of days and times.

Chandler Petry, a junior studying public health, is one of the BYU-I student activities yoga instructors.

“In our world, it’s so easy to separate that the body is one thing, the mind is one thing and the spirit is one thing, but really bringing them together is such a good thing because they’re are all affected by each other,” said Petry. “If you’re stressed, it affects you physically as well as spiritually; but if you relieve that stress, you feel better in your body, mind and spirit.”

According to Petry, some students come to sessions stressed but throughout the session the tension caused by stress leaves the body and allows the student to relax.

Haley Kirby, a junior studying elementary education, said that going to yoga sessions on campus every Wednesday night allows her to look forward to something every week and to enjoy having an extra hour to relax.

According to the Explore Health Careers webpage, some benefits of yoga for college students include reducing stress, improving concentration and strengthening core muscles.

“Students should get involved in yoga because it is well-rounded. Yoga allows students to become more physically fit, handle stress and meditate to improve spiritualty, due to the demands of trying to balance busy college life,” Petry said.

Yoga is different than other exercises because it offers stretching and strengthening of muscles along with meditation.

Students looking to get more involved in yoga sessions on campus should sign up at http://www.byui.edu/activities/fitness.

Yoga sessions are held in the John W. Hart building weekly: Monday nights at 9 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

Yoga Journal is an additional tool for students who want to practice at home. Yoga Journal contains tutorials, videos and poses to enhance the individual’s practice.

“Just allowing all those three to come into one is one of the most important things about yoga, and everyone can benefit from that,” Petry said. “We all get stressed and anxious…we all get body aches and we’re sore, so allowing ourselves to take a moment and bring it back to where it originally was is super important.”