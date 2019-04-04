Sharing is caring!











Most of you have probably seen the video surfacing the internet that was posted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Facebook page on March 22, “You are His child.”

The video is based on a recent conference talk, “Believe, Love, Do” given by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf in the October 2018 General Conference.

The message of the video by the Church is to let people know that they are children of God.

The part of the talk by Elder Uchtdorf mentioned in the video was:

“God knows you. You are his child. He loves you. Even when you think that you are not lovable, He reaches out to you. This very day — every day — He reaches out to you, desiring to heal you, to lift you up, and to replace the emptiness in your heart with an abiding joy. He desires to sweep away any darkness that clouds your life and fill it with the sacred brilliant light of His unending glory.”

Esther Garcia, a sophomore studying communication, liked the part in the video of a father and his child.

“[It] makes me think of how much a dad loves his children regardless of what he or she has done,” Garcia said. “I thought of my dad and I thought how true and comforting it is to know that there really is a someone who loves so perfectly that they can look beyond the sin and imperfection and love the person.”