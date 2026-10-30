Young Farmers & Ranchers host discussion meet

Young Farmers & Ranchers gathered Thursday, Oct. 22, to discuss issues affecting agriculture, exchange perspectives and learn from others in the industry at a local discussion meet.

A discussion meet is a competition that simulates a committee meeting. Participants analyze a preselected problem and discuss it with their peers. The questions focus on real issues that are currently affecting agriculture in Idaho and across the nation. Judges evaluate participants on their communication, problem-solving skills, topic analysis, ability to present effective solutions and how well they collaborate with others.

Hallye Duckett, a senior studying agribusiness, discussed the importance of talking about agricultural issues with peers and how those conversations can help participants grow.

“I think it's important to test your knowledge and expand your horizons,” Duckett said. “When we do things that make us a little bit uncomfortable, they push you to become a better person and leader and help us enter the workforce more prepared.”

Competitors discussed several challenges facing agriculture, including how to attract young people to leadership programs, address the shortage of rural and large-animal veterinarians and respond to public concerns about modern farming and food production. These conversations encouraged participants to consider different perspectives and work together to find solutions to issues affecting agricultural communities.

Winner Hallye Duckett with her prize. Image credit: Sarah Jones

The Farm Bureau Discussion Meet encourages conversations about issues that may not directly affect every competitor, allowing participants to share different perspectives and work together to find solutions.

For Duckett, the discussion about student involvement was especially meaningful.

“It's something that is important to me because I think that having involvement and feeling a sense of community in an organization can really make a huge difference, especially in students who are transitioning from high school,” Duckett said.

Camron Hammond, an alumnus and regional manager with the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, explained why he believes it is important for college students to discuss agricultural issues, especially given the disconnect many people have with the agriculture industry.

"The general public does not understand or appreciate the role that agriculture plays in all of our everyday lives," Hammond said. "These issues that are discussed at these meets are critical issues that are happening within the world of agriculture right now. As young people learn to advocate for the industry, they can help find solutions and make agriculture a priority moving forward."

Hammond encouraged students to step outside their comfort zones and get involved in organizations like YF&R, saying participation benefits both communities and the individual.

“It's really important for people to get involved in these organizations such as the Young Farmers and Ranchers program because it helps them learn how to advocate, teaches them how to speak and become a leader for the ag industry,” Hammond said. “If you're on the fence about getting involved, whether it's with a society or a group in your community, just do it because you're not only going to help contribute to solving these important issues and problems that we're facing, but you're also going to grow individually.”

The Top 4 winners, Tad Nelson, Hallye Duckett, Jaylin Ward and Savanna Moffatt. Image credit: Sarah Jones

The top three competitors will advance to the state competition in Boise this winter, where they will have the opportunity to qualify for the national competition in New Orleans. Winners also receive a $1,000 purse. Representing BYUI will be Hallye Duckett, Tad Nelson and Jaylin Ward.