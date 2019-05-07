Young missionaries now pre-approved for Pathway program

Sharing is caring!











BYU’s PathwayConnect now pre-approves all returned missionaries to attend its educational program online in an effort to allow missionaries a greater opportunity to further their education.

During the last 90 days of a missionary’s service, they will receive an email inviting them to apply to BYU-Pathway Worldwide. This opportunity will also be available to service missionaries and missionaries who return early.

With an outreach of all 50 states in the U.S. and over 100 countries, the Pathway Program was created as a more affordable and flexible gateway opportunity to a college degree, according to Pathway Worldwide’s website.

“PathwayConnect will help you grow and build confidence,” said President Clark G. Gilbert, of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, according to the Newsroom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Currently the program helps over 26,000 students continue their education. 64% of Pathway students reside in the U.S. and Canada, 36% reside in other nations around the world.

Once students receive a certificate from the Pathway program, they become eligible to take more classes through BYU-Idaho and continue on to earn an associates or bachelor’s degree.

“Our returned missionaries sacrifice up to two years of their lives to serve the Lord, and all too often they come home without any concrete direction or opportunities for what lies ahead,” said President Gilbert, according to the Newsroom. “By making it easier for them to enroll in BYU-Pathway Worldwide, we are giving many of them hope and ultimately blessing their families for generations to come.”