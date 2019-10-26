Young Performing Missionaries Program recruits new members

Chatter from previous and prospective young performing missionaries filled the Eliza R. Snow Recital Hall Some attendees traveled from different cities and states for the event.

Elder and Sister Taylor, coordinators for YPM, introduced the new directors, Elder and Sister Crockett.

“Almost everybody that goes to Nauvoo comes back a changed person,” Elder Taylor said.

The event continues as previous YPMs perform a song of “My Heavenly Father Loves Me” from the Children’s Songbook.

Doctrine and Covenants 136: 28 was read during the event: “If thou art merry, praise the Lord with singing, with music, with dancing, and with a prayer of praise and thanksgiving.”

Elder Crockett then spoke a little more on what serving as a young performing missionary is.

“The missionary’s language you speak in Nauvoo is also powerful. You speak music, theater and dancing,” Elder Crockett said.

He explained that the YPM program has been in existence for 20 years and 1,000 young adults have been called to serve as a YPM.

Band members perform in concert and will help out on the sites giving tours from time to time.

Stage performers participate in vignettes, plays, musicals and concerts. They typically work with the band during these shows.

The tech missionaries make sure everything works correctly and flows smoothly. For everyone, the work is morning to night.

The event ended with the previous YPMs singing “A Child’s Prayer” and “Still My Soul.”

“Being a performing missionary in Nauvoo is an experience I will never forget,” said Aubrey Higginson, sophomore studying recreation management. ” Anyone who has musical talent and would like to share their testimony of the Savior through it should most definitely apply. It definitely changed my life and was a huge blessing.”

Applications for YPMs are due by November 30. Callbacks will be announced in Dec. and take place in Jan.