Your future awaits at the career fair

The career fair arrives at BYU-Idaho on Oct. 10 and will take place in the BYU-Idaho Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nearly 200 employers and graduate schools will have representatives attending.

Felicity Perry, a sophomore studying art, visited a previous career fair. “The career fair was actually really cool,” Perry said. “I learned a lot about what type of job I want when I graduate.”

The companies attending the event range from small local businesses to Walmart and the FBI. Collectively, there will be 1200 internships and 610 jobs these companies are trying to find candidates for.

“We call it a career fair because it should help any student, whether they’re going on to grad school or need to find an internship or job, in their future career,” said Will Gierke, a career center events and outreach coordinator.

Two events accompanying the career fair will take place the same week: the Resume Cafe and the Mock-Interview Marathon. These events help prepare students to have a successful experience at the fair.

According to thebestschools.org, “It may not score you a job, but it could help you prepare for the steps you’ll need to take on your way to one, from networking and résumé preparation to job scouting and interviewing without sounding anxious.”

“Any student should come out, even if they think they know exactly what they want to do. This can still open up their eyes to other possibilities,” Gierke said.

For a complete list of companies and schools attending the event, visit Handshake.