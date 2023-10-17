Open enrollment for health insurance in Idaho started on Sunday. The enrollment will last from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15.

Your Health Idaho helps applicants view and compare different health insurance. Your Health Idaho offers 154 medical and 21 dental plans.

The health and dental application also includes a tax credit application — this can help Idahoans know how much tax credit they qualify for. Applicants are encouraged to apply for credit tax, even if they haven’t qualified in the past.

“While prices for almost everything seem to be trending up, Idahoans will see decreases in health insurance in 2024,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho executive director in a press release. “We hope all Idahoans who need coverage but don’t think they can afford it will take a moment to see what Your Health Idaho has to offer; they’ll be surprised at just how affordable health insurance can be.”

For people who are not sure where to start, Your Health Idaho encourages them to use a certified agent to find the best option.

To learn more, visit the Your Health Idaho website.