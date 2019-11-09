You’re too young to get married

The term “BYU-I do” is popular in the Church community to describe BYU-Idaho and it’s not far off.
According to the statistics released this semester, married students make up about 25% of BYU-I’s campus. This may not seem like a lot, but experiencing the dating culture is a different story.
I, and many others have been taught at a young age that our purpose in life is to marry as fast as possible. My brothers and a lot of my friends have said it as well.
What if we try something different? What if we experience this life on our own? What if we got to know ourselves before we commit ourselves to someone else?
At 18, I didn’t know what I wanted. After high school, many people are expected to fend for themselves. You have to think about homework, jobs and how you’re going to pay for the necessities. Why add a spouse to that stress and anxiety?
According to Psychology Today, statistical trends suggest that it’s best to be older before getting married. Divorce is 50% less likely for someone who is 25 years old when they wed, compared to someone who gets married at age 20.
If we waited a few years, we could break the trends of divorce happening all over the country. We would be more aware of what we wanted. We would also have more dating experience to know what our ‘type’ is.
One of my good friends got married last year at the age of 19. She told me she was sick of doing things on her own, so she rushed into marriage. Soon after her wedding, my friend told me she wish she’d waited.
On the other hand, some mature faster than others, so they are ready to get married at a younger age. These factors may also change if you’ve known your significant other for a long time and you’re both ready for marriage.
People find their “person” at different stages in their lives.
If someone feels they’re ready to get married at a younger age, they should weigh their options of what they could be missing if they were single. It’s also important to note that people can travel and rediscover themselves after getting married, and do not need to be single to experience those things.
Over all, people should consider the pros and cons of getting married young. Think of where you see yourself in 10 years and analyze what you’re doing to get there.
Or maybe you’re just too young to get married. Unless he’s cute.
I have always believed that there is very little left to chance in this life. I personally believe that I planned out my entire life with Heavenly Father before I came here. We planned experiences that would help me become the best version of me. We planned experiences that would help me become more like him. Because I believe this way, the idea of someone telling me that I should do something on their timetable seems a bit silly. How could they possibly know the timetable that Heavenly Father came up with?
I am living the life I planned with God. I don’t really know the time table or when all the chess pieces will be moved in place for my next experience, but I do know that he knows the plan and is executing it flawlessly. My job is to prepare myself for when the chess pieces are all in place for the next event to happen. My job is to change the conversation in my head that I have with myself into a conversation with Heavenly Father (he is much more interesting to talk to then myself) so that I can receive revelation that the next event is in process.
God puts prophets on the earth and they give us counsel. They help us keep on track on some of the major events that should happen in our life. Several prophets have asked us not to delay marriage. But what does that mean? I think it means that we should counsel with him on a regular basis and get his input as we seek out our spouse. So don’t be so worried about if you should get married when you are 18 or 20 or 25. The key is to prepare your heart and mind for marriage, have a positive attitude about marriage, and move forward with faith that when the chess pieces are in place, Heavenly Father will get it done! He is pretty good at that. You just have to be ready. It may be at 18 or it may be at 40. You just don’t know.
I can tell you this, we live in the day prophesied wherein the Lord said that we will not be able to survive on borrowed light. You are going to have to know for yourself. You are going to have to know what he wants you to do, own the choices you make, and own the outcome.
E + R = O
Event + Response = Outcome
So when the event comes, be prepared to respond and you will have a great outcome. Your ability to respond to revelation about marriage is directly related to your attitude toward marriage, your testimony of the plan of salvation, and your patience as you wait upon the Lord as he moves all the chess pieces around.