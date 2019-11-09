You’re too young to get married

The term “BYU-I do” is popular in the Church community to describe BYU-Idaho and it’s not far off.

According to the statistics released this semester, married students make up about 25% of BYU-I’s campus. This may not seem like a lot, but experiencing the dating culture is a different story.

I, and many others have been taught at a young age that our purpose in life is to marry as fast as possible. My brothers and a lot of my friends have said it as well.

What if we try something different? What if we experience this life on our own? What if we got to know ourselves before we commit ourselves to someone else?

At 18, I didn’t know what I wanted. After high school, many people are expected to fend for themselves. You have to think about homework, jobs and how you’re going to pay for the necessities. Why add a spouse to that stress and anxiety?

According to Psychology Today, statistical trends suggest that it’s best to be older before getting married. Divorce is 50% less likely for someone who is 25 years old when they wed, compared to someone who gets married at age 20.

If we waited a few years, we could break the trends of divorce happening all over the country. We would be more aware of what we wanted. We would also have more dating experience to know what our ‘type’ is.

One of my good friends got married last year at the age of 19. She told me she was sick of doing things on her own, so she rushed into marriage. Soon after her wedding, my friend told me she wish she’d waited.

On the other hand, some mature faster than others, so they are ready to get married at a younger age. These factors may also change if you’ve known your significant other for a long time and you’re both ready for marriage.

People find their “person” at different stages in their lives.

If someone feels they’re ready to get married at a younger age, they should weigh their options of what they could be missing if they were single. It’s also important to note that people can travel and rediscover themselves after getting married, and do not need to be single to experience those things.

Over all, people should consider the pros and cons of getting married young. Think of where you see yourself in 10 years and analyze what you’re doing to get there.

Or maybe you’re just too young to get married. Unless he’s cute.