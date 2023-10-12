On Thursday, Zions Bank celebrated 150 years since opening with refreshments and giveaways for the community.

The anniversary celebration was held at Zions Bank in Rexburg, one of its 121 branch locations. Members of the community were invited to join the celebration with refreshments and the chance to win one of four cash prizes of $150.

Kayla Jones and her family were recipients of one of the cash prizes. Though they don’t currently bank there, Jones said she and her husband may consider opening an account with Zions because of the bank’s spirit of community.

“We’re ​both ​from Denver, ​Colorado,” Jones said. ​”A huge ​city ​where ​people ​don’t ​look ​out ​for ​each ​other ​and (this is) ​just ​part ​of ​Rexburg that ​I ​love. Giving ​back ​to ​the ​community ​and ​feeling ​like ​everybody ​knows ​everybody.”

At the celebration, Zions Bank was also named Business of the Month by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Zions Bank is the oldest financial institution headquartered in the Intermountain West and the Rexburg branch has been serving the community since 1999.

According to their website, Zions Bank first opened in October 1873 in Salt Lake City with a promise to “be one of the most important and beneficial institutions ever established in the Territory or in this part of the Union.”

Reflecting on this promise, Zions Bank made five new commitments to future customers based on its guiding principles focused on creating value.

“This ​year ​we ​all ​signed ​a ​commitment ​to ​be ​a ​part ​of ​the ​community ​a ​little ​bit ​more,” said Travis Wade, a branch manager for Zions Bank. “… those ​values ​are ​committed ​to ​bolstering ​business ​growth ​and ​innovation, ​commitment ​to ​making ​our ​clients ​stronger. ​We’re ​committed ​to ​fostering ​economic ​opportunity ​for ​all. ​We’re ​committed ​to ​supporting ​our ​employees, ​and ​we’re ​committed ​to ​building ​our ​communities. ​So, ​with ​those ​five ​values, ​it’s ​just ​a ​great ​base ​for ​us ​to ​have, ​and ​then ​we ​can ​just ​build ​on ​those ​and ​make ​everything ​better.”

Zions Bank shares the ways they have worked to serve the community by clocking over 53,000 employee volunteer hours and giving $4.5 million in community contributions in 2022.

To read more about the history of Zions Bank in the community, visit their website.