Zodiac signs: Real or a fluke?

Lately, zodiac signs have become increasingly popular in mainstream media. Many BYU-Idaho students are still deciding how they feel about them.

According to Costar Astrology, a zodiac sign originates from birth. You are assigned a specific sign based on the day you were born and you live with this sign throughout the rest of your life.

The 12 zodiac signs and their corresponding birth dates are:

1. Capricorn (December 21 to January 20)

Abby Shultz, a sophomore studying animal science, shared she feels connected with her Capricorn sign and has learned a lot about herself through it.

“The astrological signs in general are so intriguing and being able to identify with yours in the specificities of your sign and connecting with others who share your sign is really cool,” Shultz said.

2. Aquarius (January 19 to February 18)

Maddie Landers, a junior studying business marketing, shared that though she has known she is an Aquarius for a while, it doesn’t add or subtract much from her life.

“I honestly don’t know much about them,” Landers said. “When I was younger kids would always say that they predicted things about you but I never believed them. I don’t have any personal connection with my own.”

3. Pisces (February 18 to March 20)

Aiden Anderson, a junior studying fine arts, shared that he feels no connection with the fact that he is a Pisces.

“I think zodiac signs and horoscopes are meaningless,” Anderson said. “I do not think people should identify by them.”

4. Aries (March 20 to April19)

Emiko Graham, a recent alumna, feels that most people’s positive feelings about zodiac signs stem from the fact that humans like to put themselves into categories. She knows she is an Aires but does not feel that it truly determines anything.

“I think they are fun but I don’t really believe in them,” Graham said. “I think as humans we like to be put into groups so we can feel we are a part of something beyond ourselves. We don’t want to feel alone and it makes it easier that someone has already done the grouping for us.”

5. Taurus (April 19 to May 20)

Allison Kao, a senior majoring in international studies, shared with Scroll that she knows she is a Taurus but doesn’t really feel like it affects her.

“While I feel that they are fun to read about and learn about, I don’t necessarily believe in them,” Kao said.

6. Gemini (May 20 to June 21)

Lincoln Tady, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, shared he sees connections with his Gemini zodiac sign.

“I have never really thought it was a real thing, but I guess some of the traits that I’ve read about or seen are traits that I have,” Tady said.

7. Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Kai Alger, a senior studying geology, shared being a Cancer has no effect on his life.

“They’re silly to me,” Alger said. “I can understand why people might find some entertainment from them, much like fortune cookies; but when people put actual stock into what they say and make life choices based off of them, I feel like that’s a poor way to make decisions.”

8. Leo (July 22 to August 22)

Kaitlyn Davis, a junior studying communication, felt her Leo sign helps her to better understand herself but should not be a defining characteristic by any means.

“I think they are interesting to learn about for sure,” Davis said. “You should not let them control your life though.”

9. Virgo (August 22 to September 22)

Marcus Gabrielson, a sophomore studying manufacturing engineering technology, feels that though they can be fun, they don’t determine anything. Gabrielson is a Virgo according to the zodiac chart.

“I feel like Zodiac signs are a fun topic to learn about and talk about with friends but not much more,” Gabrielson said. “Sure, there can be some characteristics that line up with you due to the general parameters set by the zodiac, but it shouldn’t be something that you use as a ‘say all end all.'”

10. Libra (September 22 to October 23)

Sydney Alger, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies, shared her feelings about astrological signs and how she feels being a Libra affects her life.

“I feel like there are some funny memes out there about being a Libra, but none of it carries any weight for me other than a laugh sometimes,” Alger said.

11. Scorpio (October 23 to November 22)

Stephanie Zuniga, a senior studying political science, felt her sign resembles her personality in ways.

“I don’t know much about Scorpios but I’ve heard that they’re cold and serious at first but after they are very sensitive and loving,” Zuniga said. “I’ve also heard they are impulsive; I do feel like I resemble that a little honestly.”

12. Sagittarius ( November 22 to December 21)

Tamara Lukashova, a senior studying data science, shared her affinity with her Sagittarius sign.

“I do not only like them, I believe in them,” Lukashova said. “I feel they help me connect with myself and learn more about the people in my life.”

Opinions varied largely across all signs and people that Scroll talked to, though most felt that while zodiac signs are fun to talk about and read, they do not determine your life and the choices you make.

A common trend Scroll found among all students interviewed is the belief that each person controls who they become. It’s not determined by the stars.