Rexburg welcomed a new K-9 police dog at the Rexburg City Council meeting Wednesday.

Odin, a German shepherd, came from a shelter in Chubbuck, Idaho. Odin did preliminary training in Boise, and the Rexburg Police Department took him in earlier this year to join the narcotics unit.

Officer Sam Jaeckel worked with Odin to complete the training program, which includes a minimum of 160 hours before certification.

“Being in canine (training) in the past, I guarantee (Jaeckel’s) probably put in triple that on his own,” said Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.

At city council, Rhodes also awarded Officer Eric Wheeler with a master’s certificate, one of the highest awards of the Idaho State Police. The requirements include 15 years of police work and 1,500 hours of training.

Assistant Chief Gary Hagen also received a management certificate, which required at least 100 hours of management-related training.

“It’s so great to see the police force is serious about training,” said Mayor Jerry Merrill.

Holiday events

The council discussed several upcoming events during the holiday season.

The Thanksgiving Community Choir will perform on Thanksgiving morning, at the Romance Theater at 10 a.m. All choir members are volunteers from the community.

Rexburg opens the Christmas season on Nov. 27. The ceremony on Center St. includes a Christmas tree lighting, train rides, Santa Claus, a light show on the Rexburg Stake Tabernacle and a community concert in the Romance theater.

There will also be hot chocolate for sale through Cocoa with a Cause, a group raising funds to renovate the Tabernacle.

“It’s a good date night activity,” joked Councilman Jordan Busby. “If you need a date, I can help you out.”