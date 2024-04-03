In March, Church Newsroom announced the transfer of responsibility and ownership of sacred sites and documents from the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

One of the significant sites included in the transfer was the Smith Family Homestead in Nauvoo, Illinois.

In May of 1839, the Prophet Joseph Smith moved his family into the log home on the eastern bank of the Mississippi River on the north east corner of Main and Water streets, in the swampy wilderness of Nauvoo.

“I arrived with my family… and took up my residence in a small log house on the bank of the river… (hoping to) find a resting place for a little season,” wrote Joseph Smith.

The log home did not only serve as temporary housing for Joseph Smith and his family, but it served in many other capacities as well. It served as church headquarters for about two years, housed the sick and afflicted and provided a safe haven to receive divine inspiration.

While living at the Homestead, Joseph Smith received revelation which included the commandment to build the Nauvoo Temple as well as the Nauvoo House. Sections 124, 125 and 127 of the Doctrine and Covenants were also received by revelation at the Homestead.

Within a couple of years, the Smith’s homestead needed to be expanded as visitors and newcomers stayed the night, meetings took place and continuous activity kept the residents busy.

Sickness was prevalent in Nauvoo that, at times, Joseph and Emma gave up their room so that those who were seriously ill could use it. As a result, Joseph constructed what is now known as the Mansion house across the street. In late 1843 Joseph, Emma and their family moved into the Mansion Home.

Joseph, Emma and Hyrum Smith were buried in the Smith Family Cemetery immediately west of the Homestead. The family cemetery also includes Joseph Sr., Lucy Mack Smith and friends and family members.

The Smith family properties in Nauvoo remained in possession of Emma Smith after Joseph Smith’s death. She and her children eventually joined the Community of Christ. The properties passed through family connections to the Community of Christ.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to reopen the newly acquired Smith Family Homestead, along with many other sites, March 25, for public tours at no charge.